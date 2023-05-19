Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $115,294.62 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00.

Roblox Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.