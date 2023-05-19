Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,503,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 105,027 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.50% of Rogers Communications worth $117,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RCI traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.90. 88,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

