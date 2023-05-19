Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

