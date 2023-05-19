Royal Bank of Canada Increases ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$69.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATSAF. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on ATS from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATSAF traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.25. 3,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857. ATS has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

