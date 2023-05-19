Ruffer LLP Buys 60,370 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned 0.99% of Skeena Resources worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SKE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 34,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,757. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.