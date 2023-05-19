Ruffer LLP Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Ruffer LLP lessened its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,929,771 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.14% of IAMGOLD worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

IAG traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,727. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.46. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

