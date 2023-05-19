Ruffer LLP Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,829 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.91. 14,504,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,756,730. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

