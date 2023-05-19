Ruffer LLP Lowers Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ruffer LLP cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 142,606 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises about 6.2% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.09% of The Cigna Group worth $92,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.74. 496,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,985. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

