Ruffer LLP Makes New $42.06 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 348,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,062,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,159 shares of company stock valued at $7,616,945. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

META traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,949,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,910,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $248.69. The firm has a market cap of $629.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.51.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

