Ruffer LLP Purchases 45,000 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIV. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VIV shares. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VIV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 400,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

