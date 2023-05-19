Ruffer LLP Purchases 815,152 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 405.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815,152 shares during the period. Newmont comprises about 3.2% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Newmont were worth $48,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,657 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after purchasing an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. BNP Paribas raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. 3,751,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,123. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

