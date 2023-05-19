Ruffer LLP Sells 163,288 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ruffer LLP lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,288 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 1.1% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,107,000 after buying an additional 2,939,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,152 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,338,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,985,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. 976,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,314. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

