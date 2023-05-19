Rune Self Reported Market Cap Hits $24,237.47 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Rune has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00004601 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $24,237.47 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.24484532 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

