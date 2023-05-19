RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €42.21 ($45.88) and last traded at €42.30 ($45.98). 934,237 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.45 ($46.14).

The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,394.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €40.37 and a 200 day moving average of €40.55.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

