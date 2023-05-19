Ryan Levenson Purchases 5,207 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) Director Ryan Levenson purchased 5,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $34,574.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,238.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Ryan Levenson purchased 121,721 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $830,137.22.

On Friday, May 12th, Ryan Levenson purchased 68,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $414,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ryan Levenson purchased 66,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

GLDD remained flat at $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 388,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.66 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 59,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 319,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 690,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

