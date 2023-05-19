Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.62. The company had a trading volume of 605,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,220. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

