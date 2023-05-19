Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,485. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

