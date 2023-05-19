Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.06. 109,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.07 and its 200 day moving average is $225.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

