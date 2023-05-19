Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,526,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 125,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,957. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

