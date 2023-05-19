Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,479 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 9.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $175,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after buying an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,540,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

