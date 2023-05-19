Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $235.49. 482,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

