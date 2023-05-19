Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $90,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.87. 4,527,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,033,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

