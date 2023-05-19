Sandspring Resources (CVE:SSP) Trading ∞ Higher

Sandspring Resources Ltd. (CVE:SSP – Get Rating) shares were up ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 331,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 290,388 shares.

Sandspring Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.90 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Sandspring Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandspring Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, explores for and develops gold and related minerals in Guyana, South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's primary resource property is the Upper Puruni property, including the Toroparu gold project, which covers a total of 138,740 acres comprising 7 small scale claims, 98 medium scale prospecting permits, 13 medium scale mining permits, and 2 contiguous prospecting licenses.

