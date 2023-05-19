Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,588 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Down 3.9 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NKE stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,739,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

