Sandy Spring Bank Sells 832 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,935,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,360,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $201.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

