Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Savara Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 23.90 and a quick ratio of 21.98. The company has a market cap of $292.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.86.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
