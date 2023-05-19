Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Savara Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Savara has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 23.90 and a quick ratio of 21.98. The company has a market cap of $292.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Savara

About Savara

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 6,351,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 1,796,493 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,908,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 773,125 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 1,260.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 261,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Savara by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 187,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading

