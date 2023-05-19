SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.93.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $233.09. The company had a trading volume of 144,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.50. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $229.48 and a 1-year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,210,000 after buying an additional 77,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.