Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.65

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 97246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

About Schneider Electric S.E.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

