Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.65

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 97246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20.

Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5326 per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Schneider Electric S.E.’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

(Get Rating)

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.