Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $206.90

Shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 206.90 ($2.59) and traded as high as GBX 217.64 ($2.73). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.72), with a volume of 62,211 shares.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £263.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,825.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 207.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Philip Kay bought 9,302 shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £19,720.24 ($24,702.79). 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

