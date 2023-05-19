SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given New $23.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

SciPlay Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

Insider Activity

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 9,806.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 24.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

