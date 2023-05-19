Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

