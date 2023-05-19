Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $82.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.16.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

