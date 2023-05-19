Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Perion Network worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 55.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PERI stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Perion Network

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

