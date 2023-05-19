Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $39.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.