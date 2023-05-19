Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $238.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $258.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.