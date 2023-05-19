Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $238.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $258.99.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
