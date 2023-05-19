Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE EW opened at $87.41 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,670 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,418 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

