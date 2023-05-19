Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 274 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 987,274 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 835,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after buying an additional 720,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $22,321,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,233 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

