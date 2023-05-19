SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) President Purchases $256,000.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) President Robert Clay Grant acquired 200,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,108.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SelectQuote Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.24.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 68.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SelectQuote

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $0.80 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.