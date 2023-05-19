SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) President Purchases $256,000.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) President Robert Clay Grant acquired 200,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,517,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,108.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SelectQuote Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 68.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About SelectQuote
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Read More
