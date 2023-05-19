Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.49. 234,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,434. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,728,393. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

