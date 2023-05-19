Severfield (LON:SFR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.24

Shares of Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.24 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 65.58 ($0.82). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.81), with a volume of 38,336 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.37) target price on shares of Severfield in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Severfield alerts:

Severfield Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.37. The stock has a market cap of £198.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 0.89.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.