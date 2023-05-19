Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,820,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,948 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.09% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $44,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $23.45 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,966.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,359,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,966.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,359,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,695,143 shares of company stock worth $598,266,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

