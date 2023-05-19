SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Shares Down 2.2%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.35 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SIG Group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get SIG Group alerts:

SIG Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.