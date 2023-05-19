SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.03. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

