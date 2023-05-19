Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

