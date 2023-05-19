Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 1,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

