Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $19.13 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,051. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

