Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $43.41 Million Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,114,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 562,186 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Total Return Fund accounts for 1.2% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $43,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 345,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,405. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

