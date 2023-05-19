Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 13,316 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $901,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,392,000 after purchasing an additional 574,495 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,052,000 after purchasing an additional 671,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,961,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

