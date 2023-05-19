SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. SLM has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,054,000. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in SLM by 10.1% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

