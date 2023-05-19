SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $15.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $13.96 on Friday. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $761.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 364.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 53,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 50,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $785,397.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,131,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,755,166.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $836,182.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,184,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 145,865 shares of company stock worth $2,276,018 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 275.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 86.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.